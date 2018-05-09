Passenger numbers continue to soar at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Passenger numbers at Hollywood Burbank Airport climbed once again — by 12.3% — in March as officials reported another increase over last year's statistics.
The airport reported 430,470 passengers during March, a hike of 47,218 over the same month in 2017, said Nerissa Sugars, manager of air service development for Hollywood Burbank, during a meeting of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority on Monday.
Southwest Airlines, the largest carrier operating at Hollywood Burbank, reported 320,222 passengers during the month, a jump of 36,568 over last year's figures.
Sugars said the increase can be attributed to the airline offering additional flights to San Jose, San Francisco and a new flight to Salt Lake City.
Alaska Airlines also had a strong month, tallying 52,639 passengers, which was 12,691 more than last year. The improvement could be due to a buy-one, get-one-free deal the airline offered, Sugars said.
Delta Air Lines showed modest growth, reporting 10,849 passengers in March, an increase of 864 people compared to the same month in 2017.
JetBlue Airways and United Airlines both had a relatively flat month. JetBlue had 8,030 passengers, 21 people fewer than the year before, and United had 26,672 passengers, 74 fewer people than last year.
American Airlines, which has been focusing on its project at Los Angeles International Airport, continues to watch its numbers at Hollywood Burbank fall. The airline reported 12,058 passengers in March, which was 2,810 fewer than in 2017.
Other airports in the region also performed well during March. LAX reported 7,230,087 passengers for the month, an increase of 450,687.
Ontario International Airport tallied 415,007 passengers for the month, a 35,351-passenger rise compared to last year.
Long Beach Airport had 356,291 passengers in March, which was 36,265 more than the previous year.
John Wayne Airport reported 898,418 passengers, a hike of 42,393 more than in 2017.
Parking revenue is slowly working its way up as passenger numbers continue to increase.
Denis Carvill, the airport's deputy executive director of engineering, maintenance, operations and airline relations, said all of the parking facilities and services generated about $1.7 million in March, which is about $200,000 more than the previous year.
Mike Duong, the airport's senior manager of business and compliance, added that Hollywood Burbank received $230,691 from ride-sharing companies, such as Lyft and Uber.
