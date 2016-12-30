Newsmaker of the Year: Sheriff's official, a former Burbank deputy police chief, resigns over racist emails

Derogatory emails forwarded by a now former Los Angeles County Sheriff's official while he was with the Burbank Police Department led to his downfall when the messages came to light in April.

Tom Angel, who was hired as Sheriff Jim McDonnell's chief of staff in 2015, forwarded messages in 2012 and 2013 using his official Burbank police email account while he was the department's deputy chief. The emails contained remarks about women, Muslims, blacks and Latinos that were deemed offensive.

The emails were first discovered in 2014 after a records request was filed by a Los Angeles attorney. It wasn't until this year that the Leader learned of the emails and subsequently published a story about them.

One message forwarded by Angel had the subject line "Royally Politically Incorrect."

"I took my Biology exam last Friday," it stated. "I was asked to name two things commonly found in cells. Apparently 'Blacks' and 'Mexicans' were NOT the correct answers."

Another email, with the subject line "Short 'Bar' joke/Devout Muslims," ridiculed concerns over racially profiling Muslims as terrorism suspects.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Angel said he didn't mean to demean anyone with the messages, and that they were never intended to be seen by the public.

"Anybody in the workplace, unfortunately, forwards emails from time to time that they probably shouldn't have forwarded," Angel said. "I apologize if I offended anybody, but the intent was not for the public to have seen these jokes."

When news of the emails broke, McDonnell said he was disappointed, but had no immediate plans to discipline Angel because the emails were forwarded during his time with the Burbank Police Department.

Angel had previously served as a sheriff's official before joining Burbank in 2012 and left in 2015 to serve under McDonnell as part of an effort to reform the county sheriff's department amid allegations of police brutality, racism and sexual harassment.

Numerous civil rights advocates called for Angel to either step down or be fired because of the emails.

Angel resigned from the department one month after the emails were published.

In accepting Angel's resignation, McDonnell said in a statement he found the incident "deeply troubling."

"Despite the sheriff's department's many recent efforts to fortify public trust and enhance internal and external accountability and transparency, this incident reminds us that we and other law enforcement agencies still have work to do," he said.

He said the department will institute random audits of employee emails and that the organization will look at its training and policies to ensure "accountability and enhancing cultural and ethnic sensitivity."

For its part, the city of Burbank already has a policy in place regarding email misuse. Employees are prohibited from using their work emails to send demeaning or offensive messages.

Violating the policy could result in email rights being revoked or disciplinary action.

To catch any email misuse, the police department has been randomly auditing messages since 2012; however, supervisors and command staff were exempted.

It wasn't until this year that an audit of messages sent by the entire command staff was conducted.

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc