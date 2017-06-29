South Pasadena police involved in fatal Burbank shooting

An officer-involved shooting turned deadly Thursday after officers with the South Pasadena Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at a Burbank home, leaving one civilian dead, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Broadway.

Burbank Police Sgt. Cindy Guillen said two South Pasadena officers were trying to serve a warrant to someone inside the home, which led to shots being fired for an unknown reason.

“Something went wrong. They got involved in a shooting, and we have one male subject deceased at the time,” She said. “[There were] no injuries to anybody else in the residence or to the officers involved.”

Guillen said she couldn’t comment on the nature of the warrant or the identity of the dead man. She said it’s unknown if the man lived in the home or if he was the warrant’s subject.

As of 11 a.m., officers from Burbank and South Pasadena, as well as representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, remained outside the home trying to sort out which agency has jurisdiction over the investigation.

The block surrounding the home was also cordoned off to incoming traffic.

