Passenger numbers at Hollywood Burbank Airport climb almost 16% in October

Hollywood Burbank Airport reported its passenger numbers for October were up by 15.9% compared to the same month in 2016.

There were 435,283 passengers who traveled through the airport in October, a boost of 59,827 more passengers than last year, according to a statement from airport officials.

Hollywood Burbank’s October figures are currently the highest for the airfield so far this year, besting its numbers from August, when the airport reported 419,768 passengers.

Southwest Airlines, which is the largest airline at Hollywood Burbank, reported 325,524 passengers in October, which was 38,874 more passengers than in 2016.

Alaska Airlines continues to see its numbers improve, with 43,509 passengers during October, which was 9,091 more than the same month the year before.

United Airlines also had a positive month, reporting 32,568 passengers in October, which was 8,120 more passengers than in 2016.

Airport officials said a full report on the October passenger and parking revenue statistics will not be available until the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority’s next meeting in January.

