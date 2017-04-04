Community asked to weigh in on police performance

Members of the Burbank Police Department are asking residents to let them know how they’re doing in the community with the hopes of identifying any areas for improvement.

An online survey, which can be completed anonymously, asks residents several questions including how safe they feel in the city and whether or not certain issues, such as homelessness, gang activity, traffic congestion and prostitution, affect the quality of life in Burbank.

The survey also asks how satisfied residents are with the department’s services and if they are confident with the department’s ability to handle a person’s needs.

“It’s imperative that we seek feedback from the public on a continuous basis in order to maintain healthy partnerships and open lines of communication with residents, businesses, and other community members in Burbank,” said Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse in a statement.

The survey is available until the end of the month at burbankpd.org/survey.

