Reward offered in theft from Burbank nonprofit

Hoping to catch a trio of thieves behind the robbery of a Burbank nonprofit late last month, two local groups are offering $1,000 for information leading to their arrests.

The Burbank Police Officers’ Assn. and the Burbank City Employees Assn. are each offering a $500 reward to anyone with information about the theft of three adult-sized tricycles from BCR “a place to grow” on July 27. Thieves were caught on camera breaking into the nonprofit, which serves adults and children with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and stealing the trikes.

The tricycles are described as tan or cream in color and each is worth approximately $250.

Robert Kaczmarek, president of the employees association, said the reward will hopefully entice someone to “do the right thing” and come forward with the thieves’ identities.

“I just can’t understand how anybody can be so heartless to go steal a tricycle from those people,” he said. “That center does so much good work … There’s just sad people out there, I guess.”

Anyone with information about the theft can contact the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3000.

The reward will only be paid if the information leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects. It must also be approved by the boards of both associations.

People are ineligible for the award if they are employed by a law enforcement agency or any other similar organization, a public official, acting at the behest of the alleged thieves or a relative of any of the previous three.

