A loaded rifle, ammunition and a knife in a boot: Burbank man arrested after firing several gunshots, police say

A Burbank man is in custody after allegedly firing several gunshots from an apartment Tuesday night.

Rommel Mendoza, 46, was arrested after police responded to multiple calls of gunfire in the 600 block of East Cypress Avenue. No one was injured from the gunfire.

Officers found several spent shell casings underneath an apartment balcony, according to Burbank Police spokesman Sgt. Claudio Losacco.

They also saw that the door was open to an adjacent apartment.

“Officers made entry into the apartment to check on the well-being of the occupants,” Losacco said. “They encountered [Mendoza] … who was uncooperative and lying next to a loaded rifle.”

As he was being searched for weapons, Mendoza kicked an officer, who sustained a minor elbow injury.

Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm and battery of a police officer.

Losacco said police found a knife hidden in Mendoza’s boot.

A larger search of Mendoza’s apartment and vehicle yielded several loaded rifles, various gun parts and ammunition.

It’s unknown why Mendoza was firing his weapon, and the investigation is ongoing.

He is currently being held at Burbank City Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

