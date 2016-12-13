Bowling alley fight ends in arrest

An argument turned into a fight at a Burbank bowling alley last Wednesday night leading to one man getting arrested.

Police were called to the Pickwick Bowl at 921 Riverside Drive at around 8:50 p.m. after receiving word of a fight in the bowling alley's bar area.

Burbank police spokesman Sgt. Claudio Losacco said a Glendale man, 40-year-old Pedro Villa, allegedly threw a pitcher of beer onto one of his co-workers before punching him in the face. Another man was also hit during the altercation.

Join the conversation on Facebook >>

According to Losacco, one of the men suffered a cut lip, while another had a pain in his neck.

Villa was placed under arrest on suspicion of battery.

--

Andy Nguyen, andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc