As summer break ends, officials remind motorists to drive safely through school areas

With the first day of school just around the corner, school and safety officials from Burbank reminded residents Thursday to obey traffic laws around school campuses.
Officials from the Burbank Unified School District, Automobile Club of Southern California and the Burbank Police Department held an event in front of Jordan Middle School and demonstrated the do’s and don’ts when dropping off or picking up a student or driving by a school.
“As schools are going back in session, there’s a lot going on,” said Anita Lorz Villagrana, manager of community affairs and traffic safety for the Automobile Club of Southern California. “Motorists are busy. They’re working and, by now, they’re used to the summertime when things tend to be a bit slower. But when school’s open, it’s a really hectic time, so we’re asking motorists to be extra vigilant.”
The event covered various traffic-safety tips for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Lorz Villagrana covered proper bike-helmet fitment, while Burbank Unified officials demonstrated safe drop-off and pick-up procedures, as well as tips that students should follow in crosswalks.
Stacy Cashman, the school district’s director of student services, said she recommends parents walk with their children to school the first few days to familiarize them with routes and traffic hazards they might encounter.
She also recommended students walk in large groups because of their higher visibility to motorists.
Cashman, who was the principal at Jordan Middle School the past seven years, said she’s seen too many close calls students have had with vehicles and that traffic safety around campuses is one of her greatest fears.
“I was out here every day helping to cross kids and monitoring the streets, and there were near misses every day,” she said. “People are always in a rush, and they’re breaking all kinds of laws. I would constantly tell them to slow down and that their child’s safety is most important.”
Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said motorcycle and patrol officers will be around local schools to make sure motorists are following the rules of the road, adding that those who break traffic laws can be cited and/or fined.
“Historically, the issues have been limiting speed and being aware of your surroundings when you’re around schools,” he said. “These days, what’s even more important is eliminating the distractions — a cellphone, a tablet or whatever the case might be.”
Part of the Auto Club’s safety campaign is telling drivers to not operate a vehicle while “intexticated,” or using their handheld phone while driving, which is illegal in California. Drivers under 18 years old are also prohibited from using wireless phones while driving.
Lorz Villagrana said most people know not to drink and drive, and she thinks using a cellphone while driving should be seen in the same light.
“We want people to realize that it has the same consequences,” she said. “You’re not paying attention, you’re impaired and your reaction time is slower.”
In addition to improving traffic-safety skills, the city officials have been working to create safe routes to schools.
Hannah Woo, an associate transportation planner for the Burbank Community Development Department, said she and her colleagues are in the process of reaching out to the public to understand and design paths students can use to get them safely to their schools.
She said a community workshop is planned for sometime next month and a draft of the routes is expected to be presented to the City Council in October.