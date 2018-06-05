Drunk and shirtless man tussles with Burbank police in department lobby

A 27-year-old man was arrested late last month for allegedly getting into an altercation with Burbank police officers after walking into the department’s lobby — shirtless and drunk.
Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said officers first spotted the man staggering around the department’s parking lot around 7:40 p.m. on May 27. He then entered the lobby, where an officer soon approached him.
“The subject was determined to be intoxicated and under the influence of alcohol to an extent that he was unable to safely care for himself,” Green said.
As he was being placed under arrest, Green said the man spat on one officer and tried to spit on another. He was eventually taken into custody.
The man was identified as Kevin Castillo, a Burbank resident.
The city attorney’s office charged him with one count each of resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, assault and public drunkenness.