Man pointed replica of gun at officers prior to fatal shooting in Burbank, police say

Authorities have released the identity of a 41-year-old man killed in an officer-involved-shooting with South Pasadena police while at a Burbank home Thursday morning.

Detectives from the South Pasadena Police Department were in the middle of serving a warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Broadway when they encountered Marco Cardoza inside the residence.

The shooting occurred sometime around 8:30 a.m. when Cardoza allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers, according to Lt. Claudio Losacco, a spokesman for the Burbank Police Department.

He said multiple South Pasadena officers fired their weapons.

Cardoza was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officers were unharmed. Investigators later determined the gun Cardoza held was a replica.

Courtesy of the Burbank Police Department The replica firearm recovered by police during an officer involved shooting on June 29.

The Burbank Police Department, which had been alerted that South Pasadena detectives were serving a warrant, was subsequently notified of the shooting and is now the lead investigating agency for the incident.

According to Losacco, the detectives were in the area conducting an identity-theft investigation related to the warrant at the home.

“The investigators knew they may encounter the now-deceased man at the home,” he said.

A woman at the scene was temporarily detained by police and interviewed, Losacco said.

The identities of the South Pasadena officers have not be released to the public, and it’s unknown if they have been placed on leave.

The investigation is ongoing.

