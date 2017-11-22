Overturned big rig floods already-congested 5 Freeway with 6,000 gallons of milk

Holiday travelers were crying over spilled milk Wednesday morning when a big rig tanker carrying over 6,000 gallons of it overturned on the Golden State (5) Freeway.

The crash occurred around 5:25 a.m. when the tanker crashed on the southbound 5 near Burbank Boulevard, overturning and flooding the road with milk.

California Highway Patrol Officer Stephanie Norton said it’s unknown what led to the crash. No injuries were reported.

The crash led to several hours of gridlock with only one lane opened as crews worked on clearing the scene.

According to Marc Bischoff, spokesman for Caltrans District 7, a hazmat team was still brought out to the scene despite the tanker being filled with milk.

“They had to clean up the spill, upright the truck and take the truck away,” he said.

He also said some minor repairs had to be made to concrete barriers on the freeway as the crash occurred on a portion of the road under construction.

By 11:30 a.m., all lanes of the freeway were reopened to traffic.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc

UPDATES:

12:20 p.m.: This article was updated with information on the crash being cleared and freeway lanes being reopened.

This article was originally published at 9:40 a.m.