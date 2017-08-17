Suspicious box shuts down traffic on Burbank street near freeway

Traffic was closed near a freeway offramp during rush hour late Thursday afternoon after police received word of a suspicious box left near a Burbank church.

The Burbank Police Department received a call sometime around 3:20 p.m. of a suspicious looking item near the entrance to the Spiritworks Center for Spiritual Living on 260 N. Pass Ave. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad was soon called in to assist.

A bomb disposal robot was then used to inspect the box.

The bomb scare resulted in Burbank police shutting down traffic on Pass Avenue between the Ventura (134) Freeway and West Oak Street.

The incident remains under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc