Suspicious item prompts closure at Burbank's Buena Vista Public Library

Several streets surrounding the Buena Vista Public Library were closed Friday morning as Burbank police investigated a suspicious item found inside the building, authorities say.

Library employees called the Burbank Police Department around 7:50 a.m. after encountering the unattended item. Officers discovered that it was a 12-volt battery connected to a charging system, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green.

“The charging system was plugged into an outlet and a black powder-like substance was scattered on the floor nearby,” Green said. “Due to the unusual circumstances, the library and the area immediately surrounding it was cordoned off.”

Burbank Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit and the arson/explosives detail for the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Green said the battery was “rendered safe” shortly before 11 a.m. and the roads surrounding the library were reopened. The library itself did not reopen until 1 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Burbank police at (818) 238-3210.

