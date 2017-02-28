Burbank Unified officials look at improving instructional technology in the classroom and at home

Now that the majority of Burbank schools are equipped with a high-speed wireless infrastructure — or well on their way, at least — school officials are starting to talk about if and when they should provide some students Chromebooks they can take home, and how they'll continue to pay for technology in years to come.

During a study session last week, Robert Martin, coordinator of instructional technology, and Roberto Jurado, director of information technology and educational support, presented a plan for Burbank school board members to consider as the district begins to expand its use of technology.

"We want feedback," Supt. Matt Hill said. "Instructional technology is rapidly developing so we didn't want to come to you with a fully baked plan saying this is what we're going to do. I'd like to propose that every year, we're coming back with revisions and reflections on the implementation."

At the elementary schools, many students have access to laptops in their classrooms, where they learn to type or make PowerPoint presentations, Martin said, adding that officials would like to add more devices to those classrooms.

At the secondary schools, starting in fall 2018, officials are considering piloting a program in which they would initially give sixth-graders and 11th-graders each their own "ruggedized" Chromebook.

It's made with rubber edges, which allow it to take a fall, and a spill-resistant keyboard, which would survive accidental liquid spills.

Students would be required to attend an orientation with a parent before receiving the device; and teachers would undergo training for utilizing the equipment, Martin said.

Once the device is at home, students would be blocked from accessing any inappropriate content on the laptop, although officials may decide to give parents an overriding password as part of a policy that has yet to be written.

Another option calls for allowing students in middle school and high school to bring their own computers to school, in which case the district would verify they don't have any virus on them that would infect other computers, Jurado said.

For the district's youngest students who are in transitional kindergarten, kindergarten and first grades, officials are intent on setting up learning stations in their classrooms equipped with several tablets.

With the use of computers by students expected to continue to increase, Larry Applebaum, school board president, said he's concerned about students who don't have access to wireless Internet at home.

School officials still need to identify a solution, but Hill mentioned a plan to survey Burbank parents about their connectivity at home, and potentially working with city officials to strengthen Wi-Fi access.

Hill said the district would need to set aside $3 million annually to pay for technology, including refreshing devices when their lifespan is complete and upgrading the infrastructure every several years.

This led school officials to ponder using federal funds, future bond or parcel tax money to pay for upgrades down the road.

