Burbank robbery leads to arrest of Los Angeles man and two youths

A Los Angeles man was arrested last month after police said he allegedly robbed a person in Burbank at knife point, taking the victim’s money and adult-sized tricycle.
Joe Rodriguez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
The robbery reportedly took place on May 27 around 11:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Olive Avenue, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green.
He said a man with a tricycle was in an alley when he was approached by a trio of males, one of whom allegedly had a knife and was believed to be Rodriguez.
“The man with a knife held it up to the victim and asked for money,” Green said. “The victim backed up and fell to the ground, at which time the suspects fled with the man’s tricycle.”
The victim found his tricycle a few minutes later, seemingly abandoned by the robbers.
Officers responding to the scene detained three suspects, identified as Rodriguez and two minors.
Green said the victim was unable to positively identify the three as the people who robbed him.
A knife believed to have been discarded by the robbers was found nearby when police arrived.
“Based on the totality of circumstances and the investigation, all three suspects were placed under arrest for robbery,” Green said.
Rodriguez is currently out on $50,000 bail, and charges are pending.