Trio caught on camera stealing from Burbank nonprofit

Clients of a Burbank nonprofit that serves adults and children with developmental and intellectual disabilities were left heartbroken after thieves stole a trio of tricycles from the organization late last month.

The theft occurred sometime after 6 p.m. on July 27 at BCR “a place to grow,” located at 230 E. Amherst Drive. Surveillance video shows three suspects made away with the adult-sized tricycles that were donated to the organization.

In the footage, three men or teens could be seen on bicycles peering through a gate to where the tricycles were stored. A short time later, they arrived back at BCR on foot with a pair of bolt cutters.

The thieves then cut a lock on the gate as well as the cable used to secure the tricycles. They then rode away from the area on the stolen trikes.

The tricycles are described as tan or cream in color, and each had a basket. The approximate value of each tricycle is $250.

Julie Larsen, BCR’s executive director, said the nonprofit didn’t discover the theft until the next day.

The incident had a strong impact on the organization’s clients.

“The thefts really saddened them. Some were in tears when they found out,” she said. “They had a hard time understanding why someone would come in and just take [the tricycles].”

Larsen said in the wake of the theft, one person has come forward and offered to replace two of the stolen trikes.

She also said the thieves may have been teenagers, and the nonprofit has reached out to nearby Burbank High to see if suspects can be identified by the school’s staff.

Meanwhile, detectives with the Burbank Police Department have been canvassing the surrounding area in search of any leads to locate the three suspects.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman for the department, said it’s possible the three are teenagers, but that it’s difficult to tell from the surveillance footage.

He said residents are encouraged to call the police if they see the tricycles around town and to keep an eye out for any listings that appear on websites such as Craigslist.

According to Green, it’s the first time the department has investigated a tricycle theft. Thefts of expensive mountain and road bikes are more common.

“To have them stolen from this organization … It’s just sad,” he said.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc