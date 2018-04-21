‘Ghost bike’ placed to memorialize Burbank man who died in traffic collision

More than 100 friends and family members of a Burbank bicyclist who was killed in a traffic collision earlier this week came out to mourn his death Wednesday by placing a memorial near the spot where he died.
A white "ghost bike" was placed near the spot where Lenny Trinh, 52, was killed when he was riding his bike early Monday evening. Trinh worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, and a light blue work shirt was placed over the bike.
Mike Hollis, chairman of the nonprofit Walk Bike Burbank, said the ghost bike was donated by a local cycling advocate and was painted white for the memorial.
"They are a visible reminder of a person who lost their life while riding," Hollis said.
He said it's unknown how long the bike will be kept at the site. It's typically up to individual cities whether to remove such memorials, but he hopes it will remain as long as possible.
"There will probably be a little more latitude with this bike because it was such a growing tribute," Hollis said.
In addition to the memorial, a GoFundMe campaign was started in the wake of Trinh's death. Any money raised will help his daughters, according to the campaign's page.
As of Friday evening, it had raised over $4,300.
Trinh was riding his bicycle around 5 p.m. Monday in a designated bike lane on Alameda Avenue between Mariposa Street and Griffith Park Drive when a car door was opened in his path, according to Sgt. Derek Green, a Burbank Police Department spokesman. He said the car was parked along the curb, and Trinh was struck just as he was passing the vehicle.
After hitting the door, Trinh was ejected from his bike and into the road, where he was struck by a passing truck that was traveling east on Alameda. Trinh was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The drivers of the two vehicles stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to Green. No fault has been determined in the incident.
He said the driver could be considered liable for opening the door into traffic since Trinh was riding his bike legally.
"The case will get reviewed by the detectives and then by the city attorney's office to see if charges will be filed. Right now, it has not happened," Green said.
Twitter: @Andy_Truc