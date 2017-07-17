Fleeing man hit by truck while carrying bag of cash in Burbank

Cellphone footage captured on Thursday shows what appears to be a man running down a street in Burbank with a bag of money while being chased — and eventually hit by — a speeding truck.

The Burbank Police Department said the incident stemmed from a private car sale that turned into an apparent robbery in the 1100 block of West Alameda Avenue sometime around 10:45 a.m. Based on witness statements, police said an altercation broke out between the man in the video and at least one other person trying to buy the man’s car.

The man grabbed the buyer’s money and then fled from the area on foot. The buyer gave chase, and the man was eventually struck by a black truck, sending the cash flying into the street.

Police said the buyer was able to recover the money, and the video shows at least two men in the middle of the busy street gathering the cash.

It’s unknown whether or not the vehicle collision was intentional or accidental and, according to police, both men left the scene by the time officers arrived.

The man who was seen running in the video is described as black, in his 30s and wearing a black jacket with red pants.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burbank detectives at (818) 238-3210.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc