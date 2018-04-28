Burbank accepting applications for vacant council seat

Burbank residents will have until May 7 to submit applications to the city in order to fill the vacant seat left by the late Mayor Will Rogers.
The City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to conduct an interview process to determine who the best person would be to see out the rest of Rogers' term, which is expected to end on May 1, 2019.
Burbank has 30 days since April 19, the day Rogers died after his battle with stage 4 liver cancer, to fill the vacancy per the city charter, City Atty. Amy Albano said.
Qualified candidates — those who have been city residents for at least 29 days and are registered voters in Burbank — have until noon on May 7 to submit an application either in person, mail or by email.
Applications are available at burbankca.gov/vacancy or at City Hall, 275 E. Olive Ave., in the city clerk's office.
After applications have been received, the city will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. May 10 to interview the candidates. Each person will be sequestered and interviewed individually by council members. The order in which the candidates will be interviewed will be determined randomly.
Council members will then choose who they think is the best candidate on May 14, and that person will be formally seated during the May 22 council meeting.
The City Council agreed to allow each candidate to make a three-minute presentation during their interview. That will be followed by a question-and-answer period with council members.
Depending on the number of applicants and the length of each interview, council members can opt to continue the interview process to May 14.
However, there were several residents who spoke on Tuesday and were against the interview process. Instead, they suggested calling up the candidate who received the next highest number of votes during the April 2017 election — former Councilman David Gordon.
Resident Mike Moynahan said he wants a council member who will listen to community members and look into the issues they raise.
"You all find that difficult, working with Dr. David Gordon, but Dr. David Gordon gives us a side to an issue out … to the community that we have a right to know about," he said. "We don't get that from staff always, and we don't get it from you always."
There is a twist to the vacant City Council seat. An upcoming ballot measure in the upcoming June primary election, Measure V, will ask Burbank voters whether the city should realign its election period to coincide with the state general election to meet the requirements established in SB 415, legislation that was adopted to increase voter turnout.
Should residents vote in favor of the realignment, it would extend each elected Burbank officials' term by a year and eight months.
That means whoever is selected to fill the vacancy would have the term extended.
Councilman Bob Frutos was adamant council members select a candidate who would see out Rogers' term and not run for reelection in 2019 or 2020, depending on whether Measure V passes.
Frutos said he wants Rogers' seat to be open, with no incumbency, so that there isn't a notion that the person selected gets what he or she thinks would be a free pass for another term.
"I want to make sure that I'm doing everything that's possible and reasonable to keep that seat vacant so when the scheduled election comes up, then anybody and everybody who wants to run for council are encouraged to run," he said.
"The individual who gets the appointment, in a perfect Bob Frutos world, would be somebody that just finishes out Mayor Will Rogers' term," he added.
