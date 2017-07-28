Wildwood Canyon brush fire fully contained, cause still unknown

An 18-acre brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Burbank’s Wildwood Canyon was contained by Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Kenet Robertson, with the Burbank Fire Department, said full containment occurred sometime around 5 p.m. in the hillside above Country Club Drive.

By Friday afternoon, Robertson said only a single fire engine company remained in the area to deal with any potential flare-ups.

“They hiked the perimeter of the fire [Friday] morning and extinguished a small area inside the burned area,” he said in an email. “The police helicopter has flown the fire and reported that all areas are cool.”

The fire began on Wednesday around 3:50 p.m. near the Burbank Police Department’s outdoor firing range at 2244 Wildwood Canyon Road before spreading northward to an uninhabited portion of the hillside.

Sgt. Derek Green, a spokesman with the police department, said officers were training at the time of the fire.

About 150 firefighters from local agencies across the Southland were called in to battle the blaze, with helicopters from the Los Angeles city and county fire departments providing frequent water drops.

The fire prompted a call for hikers to leave the immediate area and for residents along Country Club Drive to evacuate.

An hour later, the evacuation order was lifted because the flames did not spread toward any buildings.

Burbank Fire Battalion Chief Ron Barone said no structures were ever threatened by the fire.

It’s unknown what caused the fire, and the incident is under investigation.

andy.nguyen@latimes.com

Twitter: @Andy_Truc