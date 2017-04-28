Police arrest L.A. pair suspected of multiple armed robberies

A man and a woman who are suspects in a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles County, including one in Burbank and two in Glendale, have been arrested, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Pieces of evidence left behind during the armed robbery at a Burbank doughnut shop led police to identify Timothy Hayes and Unique Rivers, both 20 and from Los Angeles, as responsible for the crimes, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green.

On the morning of March 22, the two robbed the 45-year-old owner of Kim’s Donuts and Coffee at gunpoint. The pair had entered the Burbank store wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, Green said.

He said one of the two pointed a gun at the owner while the other stole items from his pockets.

“The victim managed to grab the handgun and became involved in a physical struggle with both suspects,” Green said. “During the struggle, one of the suspects pointed the handgun toward the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger. However, the gun did not fire.”

A still from security footage shows two people robbing the owner of Kim's Donuts and Coffee in Burba Courtesy of the Burbank Police Department A still from security footage shows two people robbing the owner of Kim's Donuts and Coffee in Burbank. A still from security footage shows two people robbing the owner of Kim's Donuts and Coffee in Burbank. (Courtesy of the Burbank Police Department)

The shop owner suffered only minor injuries.

Green said investigators with Burbank, Glendale and the Los Angeles Police Department were eventually able to connect the pair to five other armed robberies — two in Glendale and three in Los Angeles.

One of the robberies, of a Glendale gas station, was said to have been committed only minutes before the pair went to the doughnut shop in Burbank.

On Wednesday evening, SWAT teams from Burbank and Glendale police arrested Hayes and Rivers at a South Los Angeles home.

“A search of the residence recovered additional evidence, including clothing worn by the suspects during the commission of the robbery,” Green said.

The two have been charged with one count of attempted murder along with five counts of robbery and six counts of burglary by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

They are each being held on $1.3 million bail.

