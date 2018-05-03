Magnolia Park isn’t only area affected by rent increases

There once was a newspaper and magazine shop in Burbank Village on San Fernando Boulevard in the block that houses Starbucks and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. No matter which coffee house a person preferred, it was always convenient to stop and buy the paper before going for coffee. And the shop's proprietor was a friendly man who would gladly engage in conversation about the news of the day. No more — the shop owner could not afford the huge rent increase the building owner levied, so he called it quits.