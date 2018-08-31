Measure P gains endorsements from these voters

One of the letters in the Leader’s Aug. 25 Mailbag regarding Burbank’s finances and Measure P, which will be voted on by Burbank voters on Nov. 6, was inaccurate and misleading. In fact, the Burbank City Council has made it abundantly clear why this measure is needed and what the impacts of a large, $20-million shortfall would be to the services that the city provides if the measure fails.