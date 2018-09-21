Farewell to a beloved Burbank health food business

An honest ballot statement would read: “To pay for our unfunded pensions because previous councils took a pension holiday (no longer allowed) and did not contribute what they should have for six consecutive years; to pay our city staff high salaries and generous benefits; to meet our future infrastructure maintenance needs because we don’t make developers pay their fair share in fees like Glendale, shall Burbank taxpayers bailout the city (again), even though we just passed Measure T, by raising our sales tax 0.75 forever (no sunset), giving Burbank the dubious honor of having the co-highest sales tax in the USA?”