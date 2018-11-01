Mailbag: As election season draws to close, Burbank schools, City Council and poor conduct at recent debate prompt letters

The second issue, even greater, is that the budget for these tests are up for approval every year and the district needs to scramble to cover the fees. This doesn’t give low-income students the confidence many of them need to enroll and persist in college-level courses even if they are prepared to do so. Students deserve a funding commitment that goes beyond just the current year. All students should have the tools they need to succeed. I hope you will agree and communicate with your local high school, especially if you are a parent, and with the school board. There needs to be a permanent plan to fund AP tests.