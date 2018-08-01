Burbank football adds new wrinkles to 2018 schedule

“We really like playing the old Foothill League teams,” said Colman, referring to the fact that Burbank played in the Foothill League before joining the Pacific League. “We played Canyon recently and we scrimmaged Saugus and we do a lot with West Ranch over the summer. So, Hart coming from that league, seemed like a good game for us. Hart tends to be a spread team so that will be good for us to see that kind of offense.”