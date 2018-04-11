Sports Roundup: Burroughs baseball’s Dubon throws no-hitter

BASEBALL
Burroughs 8, Muir 0: Xavier Dubon spun a no-hitter to lead the Indians to a Pacific League victory Tuesday.
Dubon struck out six and walked just one on 81 pitches (59 for strikes).
Julian Jaramillo (two hits, three runs batted in, one run), Brian Garcia (two hits, two runs) and Jorge Gutierrez (two walks, two runs) had big games as well for the Indians (10-7, 4-1 in league).
Oakwood 10, Providence 5: The Pioneers fell Monday evening in nonleague play at Foy Park.
Jake Garrick, Kobe Si and Andrew Hopkins all had run-scoring singles, Mike Sheehy added a single and run scored and Elias Ferguson scored two runs and stole two bases for Providence (2-8).
SOFTBALL
Burbank 8, Hoover 1: Host Burbank rolled to a Pacific League victory Tuesday at McCambridge Park. The Bulldogs improved to 9-6, 5-1 in league.
Sara Taylor was two for three with three runs batted in, Anysia Gonzalez was two for four with two RBI and Erin Lashkari had an RBI triple.
Burbank in Woodbridge Tournament: The Bulldogs split a pair of games Saturday, defeating Silverado, 2-1, in eight innings and losing to Lakewood St. Joseph, 11-3.
Against Silverado, Burbank scored the winning run on a ground-out by Allie Benson. Pitcher Alyssa Porras went the distance, giving up four hits, striking out seven and walking two. Amaya Broyle was three for four and Katie Treadway was two for three with a stolen base.
BOYS' TENNIS
Valencia Valencia 12, Burbank 6: The Bulldogs suffered a nonleague loss Monday afternoon at home.
BOYS' GOLF
Buckley 204, Providence 257: Visiting Providence fell Tuesday in a Liberty League match at Encino Golf Course.