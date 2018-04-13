Sports Roundup: Burbank’s Nakeo wins Pacific League golf match

BOYS' GOLF
Burroughs, Burbank in Pacific League match: JJ Nakao of Burbank carded a two-under-par 70 to highlight the Media City squads during Thursday's event at Whittier Narrows Golf Course in South El Monte.
It was Nakao's first first-place finish in a league match. He had an even-par 36 on the front nine before shooting two-under on the back nine.
Arcadia won the team competition with a 411 and was followed by Crescenta Valley (420), Burroughs (422) and Burbank (438).
The Burroughs scorers were Trey Sanchez (79), Aaaron Cohen (84), Ryan McGowan (86), Kodiak Hernandez (86) and Niko Coccio (87).
Also scoring for Burbank were Kenin Kienlen (83), Hayden Chase (90), Nick Tockek (97) and Brian McCarthy (98).
Buckley 210, Providence 256: The Pioneers fell in the Liberty League match Thursday afternoon at Encino Golf Course.
BOYS' TENNIS
Burroughs 16, Pasadena 2: The Indians swept all nine doubles sets in earning the Pacific League victory Thursday on the road.
At No. 1 singles, Kendric Marcy also swept, 6-0, 6-0, 6-2, for Burroughs (5-3 in league).
Burbank 13, Glendale 5: The visiting Bulldogs improved to 5-3 in the Pacific League with a victory Thursday.