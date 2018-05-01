Sports Roundup: Burroughs boys’ volleyball closes out another undefeated league season

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Burroughs d. Crescenta Valley 25-14, 25-11, 25-13: Cole Kaitz had 11 kills, Connor Burroughs had nine, Diego Rosal served up six aces and Sam Tipton had 13 digs as the Indians closed out another undefeated Pacific League title season on Tuesday.

Burroughs (18-8, 12-0 in league) has posted five consecutive undefeated league seasons and has won nine straight league championships.

Providence d. Holy Martyrs 25-14, 25-14, 25-22: The Pioneers earned a Liberty League victory Monday evening on the road.

Enrico Arambulo had 21 digs and four aces, Gerald Martin had 21 assists and five aces, Nick Tidik had 11 kills and three blocks and Zack Pikhart contributed 14 kills for Providence (13-3, 3-1 in league).

BASEBALL

Burroughs 11, Hoover 0 (five innings): Xavier Dubon threw four scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out three.

Brian Garcia had a pair of hits and three runs for Burroughs (11-14, 5-6 in Pacific League), with Julian Jaramillo notching two runs and a run batted in, Jesse Rodriguez tallying two runs and two RBI and Dylan Rolando notching a run and two RBI.

Muir 2, Burbank 1: The Bulldogs lost on Tuesday in a Pacific League nailbiter and fell to 7-11, 5-6 in league.

It’s the first time Burbank has lost lost to Muir in Pacific League play.

Buckley 7, Providence 2: The Pioneers lost in Liberty League play Tuesday to fall to 2-15, 0-5 in league. Elias Ferguson and Jake Garrick had hits and Kobe Siy scored a run.

Burbank 3, Pasadena 2: Matthew Porras’ walk-off single scored Matt Shaugabay to lift host Burbank to a Pacific League win Saturday evening.

Chatsworth 11, Burroughs 2: The Indians managed just four hits in the loss Saturday morning on the road.

Julian Jaramillo, Nicco Chuidian, Jacob Barrera and Devan Esquivel had the hits.

SOFTBALL

Oakwood 11, Providence 9: The Pioneers dropped their fifth in a row on Tuesday at Olive Park, falling to 4-8, 1-3 in the Liberty League.

Frankie Maravilla was three for three with a walk, Ava Howard had two hits and Kaitlyn Delarosa had three walks for Providence.

Burbank in Paraclete Tournament: The Bulldogs went 1-1 Saturday, defeating Rosamond, 15-1, and losing to La Reina, 7-3, at Steve Owen Park.

In the opening game, Burbank (12-9) had 10 hits and scored six runs in the first inning. Alyssa Porras was two for three with five runs batted in, Katie Treadway was two for three with three RBI and three runs scored, Macie Jensen was three for three with two runs and an RBI and Desi Gomez was two for three with two RBI.

In the second game, Erin Lashkari was was three for three with an RBI and Bene Snyder was two for three with two RBI.

BOYS’ GOLF

Providence 258, Canoga Park Armenian General Benevolent Union 301: The Pioneers earned a Liberty League victory Monday afternoon at De Bell Golf Course.