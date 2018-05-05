Sports Roundup: Burroughs baseball hammers Hoover again

BASEBALL
Burroughs 24, Hoover 1 (five innings): The Indians routed the Tornadoes in a Pacific League game Friday on the road for the second time in five days. Tuesday's win saw Burroughs prevail, 12-0.
On Friday, Burroughs (12-14, 6-6 in league) hammered out 17 hits, Julian Jaramillo, Nicco Chuidian, Michael Le and Xavier Dubon drove in four runs apiece and Brian Garcia was four for six with one RBI.
The Indians are tied for fourth in league with Pasadena for the last automatic playoff spot from the league and a game behind Muir.
Muir 2, Burbank 1: The Bulldogs slipped to 7-12, 5-7 in the Pacific League with the loss Friday afternoon on the road.
With two games remaining, Burbank is a game behind fourth-place Burroughs and Pasadena for the league's final automatic playoff spot.