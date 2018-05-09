Sports Roundup: Burroughs baseball gets by rival Burbank

BASEBALL
Burroughs 5, Burbank 2: The Indians scored all of their runs in the first two innings to earn the Pacific League win Tuesday evening at home.
Burroughs (13-14, 7-6 in league), which is in fourth place in league with one game remaining, pushed across one run in the first and four in the second against Burbank (7-13, 5-8 for sixth place), which was eliminated from playoff contention.
Five Indians pitchers combined to give up three hits.
Nicco Chuidian was two for three with a run scored and a run batted in, Julian Jaramillo drove in two runs, Brian Garcia was two for three and Matthew Diaz drove in a run for Burroughs.
Abiezer Delgado had a hit and drove in two runs and Davis Mieliwocki and Max Meltzer had hits for the Bulldogs.
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 11, Providence 5: Visiting Providence fell Monday in a Liberty League contest at Santa Monica High.
The Pioneers dipped to 2-16, 0-6 in league. Joey Blanchette had two hits, including a double, and three runs batted in, Kobe Siy and Andrew Hopkins added two hits each and Gunnar Pratt had a single.
BOYS' TENNIS
Long Beach Wilson 10, Burroughs 8: The Indians fell in the CIF Southern Section Division IV wild-card match Tuesday afternoon on the road.
Burroughs, which placed fourth in the Pacific League, finished 6-9.
Against Wilson, the second-place team from the Moore League, the Indians received singles sweeps from Kendric Marcy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, and Sam Bernardy, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
BOYS' GOLF
Burbank in CIF Northern Individual Regional: Bulldogs freshman JJ Nakao wasn't able to advance past Monday's tourney at Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai.
In a field of 95 on the par-72 course, Nakeo shot an eight-over-par 80 to tie for 61st. The cut was 72 and only the top 20 finishers advanced.
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Palmdale Aerospace Academy d. Lycee International School of Los Angeles, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17: The Lions' season concluded Tuesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division V tournament with a defeat on the road.
LILA finished the year at 6-8.
Lycee International School of Los Angeles d. Santa Barbara Providence, 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12: The Lions won Saturday on the road in a CIF Southern Section Division V wild-card match.
SOFTBALL
Burroughs 12, Pasadena 2 (five innings): With the win Tuesday at Olive Park, the Indians remain in a first-place tie in the Pacific League with one game to play.
Burroughs (14-3-1, 12-1 in league) can secure a share of the league with with a win against rival Burbank at 6 p.m. Thursday at Olive Park.
Against Pasadena, pitcher Isabella Kam got the win, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking three in five innings. Mia Storer was three for four with two runs scored and two runs batted in, Kam was two for four with two RBI and Megan Williams was two for two with n RBI.
Burbank 9, Glendale 0: Pitcher Alyssa Porras tossed a three-hit shutout to propel the Bulldogs to a Pacific League win Tuesday afternoon at McCambridge Park.
Burbank (15-11, 9-4 in league), which missed the playoffs in 2017, is in third place in league with one game remaining.
Porras struck out six. Macie Jensen had a three-run home run and scored two runs, Desi Gomez was two for three with a triple and two runs batted in and Anysia Gonzalez was two for three with two RBI.
Burbank in High Desert Classic: The Bulldogs split a pair of games Saturday in the second weekend of the tournament.
Burbank lost to Los Angeles Marshall, 5-4, in eight innings and defeated Faith Baptist, 3-0.
In the loss, Amaya Broyls was two for four with a run batted in and a run scored, Katie Treadway was two for three with double and a run and Angelie Bermeo drove in two runs.
In the win, pitcher Alyssa Porras went the distance, allowing five hits, striking out six and walking one. Anysia Gonzalez was two for three with an RBI and a run, Bene Snyder had a triple and Bermeo drove in a run.
Porras was named all-tournament.
San Gabriel Mission 12, Providence 1: The Pioneers dropped a nonleague game Monday at Gross Park.
Ava Howard was two for four for Providence (4-10).