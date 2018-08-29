Sports Roundup: Burroughs golf finishes close second in league-opener

GIRLS’ GOLF
Burbank, Burroughs in Pacific League Meet No. 1: The Indians placed a close second in the match Tuesday at Altadena Golf Course.
Burbank didn’t have enough golfers for an official score.
The Indians carded a 225, finishing behind Arcadia (221).
Kiara Hernandez paced Burroughs with a five-over-par 42, while Gabija Petrulis had a 43, Jocelyn Kim had a 45, Abbie Riggs had a 46 and Abby Powell carded a 49.
Burbank’s top finisher was Madison Lee, who fired a 48. Kara Lee had a 51, Reigina Ramos had a 52 and Cassie Morin had a 55.
Medalist honors went to Arcadia’s Tiffany Lo, who carded a 41.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Burbank d. Muir, 25-15, 25-18, 25-6: The Bulldogs earned their first win of the season and began Pacific League play on the right note with a win Tuesday on the road.
Katie Treawday had six kills and six aces, Amaya Broyls had six aces and four kills, Leah Tawil had four kills and Kasie Gonzalez contributed 10 aces and 20 assists for Burbank (1-4).
Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-10, 25-9, 25-12: Lydia Grote had 11 kills and Juliana Van Loo added six kills to lead the Indians to a win to open Pacific League play Tuesday.
Burroughs, the defending Pacific League champion, is 4-2.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Burbank 21, La Salle 7: The Bulldogs had an easy time earning the nonleague victory Tuesday at home.
It was the first victory of the season for Burbank (1-1). Varuzhan Bibulyan paced the Bulldogs with six goals and Artush Gasparyan added two goals and eight assists.
La Cañada 14, Burroughs 4: The Indians slipped to 0-2 with the nonleague loss Tuesday at home.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Burroughs 18, Alhambra 0: The Indians kicked off their season Tuesday with a nonleague shutout on the road.
“We have a lot of freshmen and they all got to play and it was a good experience for them,” Burroughs coach Roy Bernhardt said. “It was a lot of fun for them.”