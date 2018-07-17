Change at hand for Burroughs football schedule

“Our schedule is a little bit clunky in terms of home and away games. We open with our first game on the road, then we play I think four games at home, then the next four on the road before taking on Burbank. The way the schedule rotates, it’s just one of those years when it is strange like that. But truth be told, I wouldn’t change our schedule. I think all the games are just about right for us competition-wise.”