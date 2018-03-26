Providence boys' basketball's Khudatyan named All-CIF

The Providence High boys' basketball team members and coaches knew they were getting a talented player in Tevan Khudatyan.
After Khudatyan transferred from Maranatha prior to the 2017-18 season, the Pioneers realized what a boost the senior could provide.
Khudatyan made big plays and put up impressive numbers for Providence. His contributions were recognized Monday when Khudatyan was named to the All-CIF Southern Section Division V-AAA first team when honorees from all divisions were released.
"That is a huge honor for Tevan to be able to win something like this," Providence coach Brandon Lincoln said. "We got a vey nice surprise when he came in and joined our program.
"When he came in the door, he brought a new level of intensity to our program and I'm very proud of what he was able to accomplish. I think he really showed the players in years to come what can be accomplished when you work hard and your're focused."
Khudatyan was the lone Pioneers player to be named to the singular All-Independence League team this past season.
The senior scored in double figures in all 29 games and tallied 20 or more points 18 times. Khudatyan led the team in scoring, averaging 21.9 points, to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
"He is just a very talented player and he was very aggressive and that showed when he attacked the basket," Lincoln said. "He really controlled the tempo of the offense for our team and he made his share of big plays.
"I felt that we were as good as we were in transition on the fastbreak because of his ability to push the ball and get it up the floor for us. That really brought a lot of intensity and really it kept the defense honest. He just brought a different level of confidence to our team."
Providence (19-10, 7-3 in league) finished third in the Independence League and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
