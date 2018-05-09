Burbank boys' volleyball falls in four in first round

BURBANK — In a breakthrough season, the Burbank High boys' volleyball team left the court Tuesday with mixed emotions.
On a night when Burbank hosted its first playoff match in the program's history, Burbank saw its impressive campaign come to a close at the hands of Warren, which posted a 25-19, 31-33, 27-25, 25-19 win in a CIF Southern Section Division II first-round contest.
While the defeat might sting for a while, the Bulldogs got plenty accomplished.
"We did a lot of great things this year and we'll look to build off of it," Burbank coach Karl Rojo said. "There's a lot to be proud of, from finishing second [in the Pacific League] to beating some good teams in the [regular season] to hosting a playoff game for the first time.
"We also finished with a winning record. So, we'll see how things go next year."
Burbank (19-10) proved to be a formidable opponent for Warren (17-5). The Bears entered the playoffs fresh off finishing second in the San Gabriel Valley League.
Burbank, in search of its first postseason victory since reinstating the program in 2012, earned a hard-fought victory in the second set and appeared to have momentum on its side.
Then Warren then seized control.
"We knew it would be a tight battle and they play a similar style to us," said Rojo, who received 44 assists from Brian Valmonte. "We just didn't serve as aggressive as we should have and we made some errors on passing and defense.
"We felt pretty good [after the second set], but not relaxed. We had to keep applying the pressure because Warren has good hitters."
In the third set, Burbank tied it at 24 on a kill by Jonathan Ragheb (14 kills). Warren made it 25-24 before Burbank knotted it at 25. The Bears closed out with the next two points, capped by a kill from Anthony Popoca (match-high 22 kills).
"Sets like the second one do give you a lot of momentum, but we didn't carry it over to the third set," Ragheb said. "We had a lot of unforced errors the rest of the way.
"It was a fun season and everybody came into the match excited and confident."
Warren raced to a 13-9 lead in the fourth set before Burbank closed to within 14-12 on a kill by Ragheb.
The Bulldogs could get no closer than 22-18. A kill by Popoca completed the victory for Warren, which will meet Oxnard or Arroyo Grande in a second-round match Thursday.
Burbank received 14 kills from Rory Rickey, 24 assists from Eddie Curren and six kills from Luca Bily.
"We'll look for our returning players next year to have learned a lot from our seniors," Rojo said. "We have some good things in place and we have more playoff experience."
