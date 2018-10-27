Historic outing for Porras leads Burbank football past Burroughs

In the second quarter, Burroughs (2-8, 2-5) had its second shotgun snap of the evening sail over the quarterback’s head. This time, Vincent Vang covered the ball to set up the Bulldogs with a short field at the 27. Burbank soon cashed in on the Indians’ error when Porras threw his fourth touchdown pass of the first half, covering 10 yards to tight end Smith, who caught the ball sandwiched between two Indians.