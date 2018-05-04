Last league hurrah for Bell-Jeff track yields seven titles

TORRANCE — A small but determined group of Bellarmine-Jefferson High track and field athletes were motivated to make one last spirited league showing.
With the school slated to close down in June, the group, which included just nine boys and one girl, were looking to bring Bell-Jeff some final glory at the Santa Fe League finals Thursday evening at El Camino College in Torrance.
The Guards more than held their down, as three athletes won two league titles apiece and Bell-Jeff brought home seven total championships.
"I knew if I didn't win today I would feel bad because I knew this was the final chance to represent my school before it closes down," said Guard Nick Montijo. "We wanted to come out today and give it everything that we had, not only for ourselves but for Bell-Jeff as well."
With the small contingent the Bell-Jeff boys'' team was able to capture the Santa Fe League championship last week.
In Thursday's finals, Montijo got the Bell-Jeff titles rolling by winning the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes, 36 seconds. Montijo, the league cross-country champion, also placed first in the 800 (2:06.65).
Another double winner on the boys' side was Tim Carlson, who won the pole vault (12 feet) and the triple jump (40-0).
"This is the first year we've done pole vault in so many years so it was nice to be able to compete in that," said Carlson, who trains with Burroughs graduate Brooks Morris. "I first started vaulting just for fun, but I ended up being good at it so I stuck with it.
"Today it was just nice to be out there and be able to compete. I really felt pretty amazing today."
The Guards' 4x400 team also ran to a first place finish, as Montijo and Carlson teamed up with Caanan Williams and Sebastian Ceja-Solis to win in 3:39.45.
Ceja-Solis placed second in the 800 in a CIF Division IV prelims qualifying standard of 2:08.90 and was third in the 1,600 in 4:49, which did not meet the standard and Chris Antee was third in the 400 and didn't meet the standard with a 56.31.
The lone Bell-Jeff girls' representative, Adaleigh Ramos, ran to her third straight league championship in the 100 hurdles (16.6) and also won the long jump (14-9). In addition, Ramos was second in the 300 hurdles to qualify in 52.38.
"I really got scared this year with the competition because some of the girls were getting close to me," Ramos said. "But I really like the 100 and that's a better race for me and that's my favorite.
"It was kind of tough being the only girl on the team this year, but that was OK because I was proud to represent Bell-Jeff."
The Guards qualifiers will take part in the Division IV prelims May 12 at Carpinteria High.
"These athletes wanted to go out with a bang and I could see that in them for every single meet," Bell-Jeff coach Jim Couch said. "With the league title and what they were able to accomplish today, I think they did Bell-Jeff proud."
