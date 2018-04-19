Sports Briefs: Back-to-back fight nights in Burbank

Burbank Beatdown headed to Marriott
Mixed martial arts will return to the Burbank Marriott Convention Center on Saturday night April 21 with California Xtreme Fighting 12's "Burbank Beatdown."
Presented by Lights Out Promotions and Bash Boxing, the event has locals Edmen Shahbazian and Tigran Grigoryan scheduled to compete.
Shahbazian, a former Hoover High standout wrestler who trains at the Glendale Fighting Club, is still just 20 and boasts a 5-0 record with all his wins coming via technical knockout inside the first round. He's slated to face Daniel McWilliams (17-38).
Grigorian, who trains at Main Event Gym in Glendale, is looking for his first professional win after starting his career with a loss and will face Donte Stubbs (2-3).
Currently scheduled bouts include: Dominic Clark (11-7) fighting Estevan Payan (16-12); Serob Minasyan (8-11) versus Hunter Carlyle (4-0); Arut Pogosjan (3-1) toeing the line with Arian Sharifi (4-0); Mike Jasper (12-4) facing Justin Baesman (18-17); Georgi Garcia (6-3) fighting Chris Beal (10-5); AJ Bryant Jr. (7-2) squaring off with Brian Del Rosario (3-0); David Roberts (1-1) toeing the line with Raul Mota (pro debut), Mark Alvidrez (0-2) versus Jose Aparicio (pro debut) and Jose Marroquin (3-1) up against John Saroyan (pro debut).
All bouts are subject to change. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. with first bell at 7:30.
For tickets, call (844) 662-8499 or visit www.MMATIXX.com.
Former Bulldog back in town for fight night
Burbank High product and former Bulldogs football standout Damien Lopez will continue his professional boxing career on Friday night at the Burbank Marriott Events Center at Valley Fight Night.
Lopez (4-0-1, two knockouts) will face off with Rodolfo Gamez (2-4, one KO) in the semifinal, while the main event is scheduled to see Jarret Jeter (7-2-1, 2 KOs) toe the line with Samuel Jude Yniguez (5-6-4, one KO).
All bouts are scheduled to change. The card is slated for nine bouts, with eight unbeaten fighters set to compete.
Doors are set to open at 6 p.m.
For those interested in tickets, visit www.bashboxing.com, www.valleyfightnight.com or call 844-662-8499.
All-City youth track meet set
Some of the finest local youth track and field athletes will be in action in the Burbank All-City Middle Schools Track Meet.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at Burroughs High's Memorial Field. Admission is free.
All three city middle schools, John Muir, Luther Burbank and David Star Jordan, will participate.
The meet has been going strong since 2002, when it was resurrected after not being held for 12 years.
Charity golf tourney at De Bell
The Burbank Magnolia Park Optimist and Live 2 Give Children's Charity Golf Tournament will be held May 18 at De Bell Golf Club.
The tournament, which will begin at 9 a.m., is in its 31st year. There are sponsor opportunities as well as tee signs available.
To learn more or to register visit https://go.rallyup.com/golfforcharity.