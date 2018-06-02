Sports Briefs: Shaugabay stands alone as local Pacific League baseball first-teamer

Burbank’s Shaugabay voted to first team
Burbank High senior catcher Matthew Shaugabay was the lone local player named to the All-Pacific League first team for the 2018 season.
Bulldogs junior utility player Davis Mieliwocki was a second-team selection, along with Burroughs sophomore shortstop Brian Garcia. Honorable mention went to Burbank senior first baseman Abiezer Delgado and Indians sophomore pitcher Xavier Dubon.
Shaugabay hit .327 (.400 in league), had 17 hits, scored 10 runs and had four doubles.
“He was just a workhorse and he was our everyday catcher for the last three years,” Burbank coach Bob Hart said. “He is just such a hard worker and teams did not run on him because they would see him in warm-ups.
“There are some very good catchers in our league and just to be recognized on the first team says a lot. He was just really solid for us.”
Garcia hit .315 with 29 hits, 23 runs, 16 walks and eight runs batted in and Dubon was 4-1 with a 3.57 earned-run average with 26 strikeouts over 22 1/3 innings.
Mieliwocki hit .310 with 13 hits, nine runs and four doubles and Delgado batted .333 with 15 hits and seven walks.
Providence softball pair named all-league
Although they joined the Providence High softball team late after a lengthy basketball season, a pair of Pioneers players earned All-Liberty League honors on the diamond.
Earning spots on the singular all-league squad were senior third baseman Francesca Maravilla and senior catcher Sarah Cox.
“Both of them went a long way in basketball and they worked to get up to speed after joining our team late,” Providence coach Joel Curtis said. “But both Frankie and Sarah were leaders for us.”
Maravilla was a four-year starter for the Pioneers.
“Frankie played for us for a few years so she knew what to expect and she’s been through it all before,” Curtis said. “For the most part she was usually calm at the plate and and she did the job for us.
“Sarah was a real steady player for us all season behind the plate. She was able to calm the pitchers and really help calm things down when we would sometimes be making errors on the field.”
Providence went 4-11 and was 1-4 in the Liberty League.
No stats were available.
Flaherty gets no-decision
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, a Burbank resident, didn't factor into the decision in his latest appearance Thursday.
Instead, Flaherty saw St. Louis rally for a dramatic win as it scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to record a 10-8 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Flaherty, a right-hander, went five innings. Flaherty struck out five and walked one. He allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits on 102 pitches.
Flaherty is 2-1 with a 2.62 earned-run average in six appearances.
Youth volleyball camps set
Boys’ and girls’ volleyball players 8-14 can hone their skills and learn about the sport at a Real’s Youth Volleyball Camps.
Under the direction of Burroughs High girls’ volleyball coach Edwin Real, the camps will be held at the school’s gym. The sessions will run from general skills camp (2-5 p.m. June 4-7); setters/hitters camp (2-3:30 p.m. June 4-7); serve/pass/defense camp (3:30-5 p.m. June 4-7); general skills camp (9 a.m.-noon July 16-19); general skills camp (noon-3 p.m. Aug. 6-9).
The cost is $130 for the general skills camps and $100 for the other camps. There is also a discount for multiple camps.
The fee includes a camp T-shirt, knee pads and a water bottle.
Participants will learn fundamentals, including passing, spiking and serving. In addition, offensive and defensive formations will be taught, including serve reception, blocking and digging.
Real has more than 25 years of coaching experience. Former and current Burroughs players will be helping assist at the camps.
For more information, call (818) 558-4777 ext. 65903 or email edwinreal@burbankusd.org, or at realvbcamp@aol.com.
Burbank Bulldog baseball camps
Baseball players can hone their baseball skills and receive instruction in all facets of the sport at the Junior Bulldogs Camps.
One session will be for players 6-10 and take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18-22 and the other session will be for players 11-14 and will take place at the same time July 30-Aug. 3. The cost is $175 for each session.
There will also be an incoming freshman camp and summer league tryout 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 and admission is free.
The camps will be held at Burbank High under of the direction of longtime coach Bob Hart.
Sign-ups can be made at BurbankHighSchoolBaseball.com or on site the first day dame of the camp. Space is limited.
Tribe Youth Basketball Camp
Under the direction of Burroughs High girls' basketball coach Vicky Oganyan and boys' coach Allan Ellis, boys and girls ages 6-14 can take part in the eighth annual Tribe Youth Basketball Camp at Burroughs High.
There will be a series of a sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29-June 1, June 4-7 and June 11-13. The cost is $155 for one session, $285 for two sessions and $395 for three sessions.
At the camp, players will learn shooting, passing, rebounding, ball handling, defense, footwork and team play, as well as take part in games. Campers will receive a T-shirt, will get a chance to win prizes and take part in a pizza party on the last day.
Campers may arrive early each morning for individual attention workouts starting at 8:45 a.m. Campers may bring a snack lunch each day or can purchase food and drinks at the snack bar.
Parents are invited to attend camp each day and are welcome to come to the week-ending awards ceremony held on the last day of camp. The final day will conclude with a variety of skills competitions.
To learn more go to www.victoriaoganyan.wixsite.com/tribeyouthcamp. For more information, contact Oganyan at tribebball@yahoo.com or Ellis at coachellis24@gmail.com, or call (818) 269-8686.
MVP youth hoop camp scheduled
Boys' and girls' basketball players who will be in fifth through eighth grades in September will get a chance to take part in the 18th annual MVP Summer Basketball Camp.
The camp will take place at Luther Burbank Middle School (3700 W. Jeffries Ave.) from 6-8 p.m. June 25-28.
The cost is $75 for residents and $85 for non-residents.
Registration materials are available at www.burbankparks.com or in person at the Burbank Sports Office.
The event is run by Mike Graceffo, longtime Catholic Youth Organization, Southern California Municipal Athletic Assn. and high school coach. Graceffo has more than 40 years coaching experience and was an instructor at camps run by Michael Jordan and B.J. Armstrong.
Graceffo has also coached in the American Roundball Corp. and has won championships at many levels, as well as coaching at all four area high schools.
Along with learning basketball fundamentals and skills, participants will receive a camp T-shirt.
Athletes will play pickup games, participate in basketball drills, take part in free throw and shooting contests, watch basketball videos and get a chance to win prizes.
The camp also regularly plays host to prominent basketball players and coaches from the area.
For more information, call (818) 238-5330.
