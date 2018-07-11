Sports Briefs: Pro wrestling documentary drops Thursday in Burbank

‘350 Days’ hits Burbank on Thursday night
Across 400-plus theatres, including AMC Burbank 16, a grizzled, unflinching look at the world of professional wrestling will hit the big screen with the documentary “350 Days” on Thursday night.
Featuring a cavalcade of former sports entertainment superstars such as Bret “Hitman” Hart, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Stan “The Lariat” Hansen, Wendi Richter and more, the Fathom Events picture, directed by Fulvio Cecere and produced by Cecere, Evan Ginzburg and Darren Antola, will offer a beyond-the-ring look at the lives of the performers outside the spotlight.
With a lifestyle that at one time saw performers on the road for sometimes 350 days, it is a look at the toll levied upon their personal lives, marriages, families and well-being – physically and mentally.
AMC Burbank 16 offers a 7 p.m. showing Thursday.
For more information, including to purchase tickets, visit Fathom Events.
And for a sneak peek at the hard-hitting documentary, watch the trailer.
Lopez set for next pro bout
Burbank Boxing Club’s Damien Lopez will return to the boxing ring Saturday at the Florentine Gardens in Hollywood at Hollywood Fight Night 12.
Lopez, a former Burbank High football player, will put his 5-0-1 record with three knockouts on the line when he takes on Isaac Freeman (3-7-1, three knockouts) in a six-round welterweight fight.
The event features a night of boxing with the first bout set to begin at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit HollywoodFightNight.com.
Burbank falls in VIBL playoffs
The Burbank High baseball team saw its summer season come to a close Saturday with a 12-3 loss on the road to Cleveland in the first round of the Valley Invitational Baseball League.
Burbank was seeded 12th for the playoffs while Cleveland was No. 5.
Youth volleyball camps set
Boys’ and girls’ volleyball players 8-14 can hone their skills and learn about the sport at a Real’s Youth Volleyball Camps.
Under the direction of Burroughs High girls’ volleyball coach Edwin Real, the camps will be held at the school’s gym. The sessions are: general skills camp (9 a.m.-noon July 16-19); general skills camp (noon-3 p.m. Aug. 6-9).
The cost is $130 for the general skills camps and $100 for the other camps. There is also a discount for multiple camps.
The fee includes a camp T-shirt, knee pads and a water bottle.
Participants will learn fundamentals, including passing, spiking and serving. In addition, offensive and defensive formations will be taught, including serve reception, blocking and digging.
Real has more than 25 years of coaching experience. Former and current Burroughs players will be helping assist at the camps.
For more information, call (818) 558-4777 ext. 65903 or email edwinreal@burbankusd.org, or at realvbcamp@aol.com.
Burbank Bulldog baseball camp
Baseball players can hone their baseball skills and receive instruction in all facets of the sport at the Junior Bulldogs Camps.
The session will be for players 11-14 and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m July 30-Aug. 3. The cost is $175.
There will also be an incoming freshman camp and summer league tryout 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 2 and admission is free.
The camps will be held at Burbank High under of the direction of longtime coach Bob Hart.
Sign-ups can be made at BurbankHighBaseball.org or on site the first day dame of the camp. Space is limited.