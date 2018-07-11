Sports Briefs: Pro wrestling documentary drops Thursday in Burbank

Featuring a cavalcade of former sports entertainment superstars such as Bret “Hitman” Hart, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, Stan “The Lariat” Hansen, Wendi Richter and more, the Fathom Events picture, directed by Fulvio Cecere and produced by Cecere, Evan Ginzburg and Darren Antola, will offer a beyond-the-ring look at the lives of the performers outside the spotlight.