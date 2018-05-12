Burbank boys' tennis pulls off another upset to reach CIF quarterfinals

Two days prior, Burbank High pulled off an upset of sorts in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division III boys' tennis playoffs.
The Bulldogs were looking accomplish their second straight upset Friday afternoon when they took on fourth-seeded Simi Valley on the road in a second-round playoff contest.
Burbank did just that, as it was able to come away with the victory, defeating the Pioneers, 10-8, to reach the quarterfinals and extend their season.
The win puts Burbank into the quarterfinals Monday at 3 p.m. when it will host Etiwanda. Etiwanda finished second in the Baseline League.
"I told the guys at the beginning we haven't gotten past the first round of the playoffs in I don't know how many years, so this was an opportunity for them to make their mark," Burbank coach Loi Phan said. "I told them today, who knows? Why not us today? Why can't we win today?
"I just wanted them to go out there and just see what happens and sure enough they were able to do it."
The Bulldogs, who placed third in the Pacific League behind champion Arcadia and Crescenta Valley, improved to 12-5.
The Bulldogs and Pioneers (12-8), the No. 3 team from the Coastal Canyon League, were tied at 3 through the first round and knotted at 6 after the second.
"It was 3-3 in that first round, but it could have easily been 4-2 for us," Phan said. "I think after that they started believing that maybe we could win and after it was 6-6 they started to believe even more."
In singles, Burbank was paced by a sweep from James Lee, 6-2, 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, the duo of Ethan Lee and Luciano Dapuetto also swept, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1, while the team of Parker Katz and Dominic Sumera won two, 6-3, 6-2.
On Wednesday, the Bulldogs earned a 12-6 win against host Gahr, last season's Division V champion which captured the San Gabriel Valley League championship.
This is the second Burbank team that Phan has led to the quarterfinals this school year as the girls' team did the same in the fall.
