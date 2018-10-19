Burroughs water polo's big second quarter sinks Burbank

BURBANK — After their Pacific League boys’ water polo match was postponed Wednesday due to a scheduling problem, Burroughs High and Burbank went right back to business Thursday.
Burroughs used a big second quarter to set up a comfortable lead against its rival and went on to defeat Burbank, 19-13, at Burroughs.
“We just figured out Burbank’s game,” Burroughs head coach Jacob Cook said. “We got in our groove and just started scoring and putting it together.”
The Indians (9-9, 2-4 in league) — the defending league champions — outscored the Bulldogs, 6-2, in the second period and fended off Burbank’s 5-3 fourth-quarter push to secure the victory.
“We came out scoring and stuck to our plan,” said Burbank interim coach Zach Card, who is filling in for Allyson Young who is on maternity leave. “[But] through the inexperience of our team, it fell apart once Burroughs started landing those shots.”
The match was postponed Wednesday due to a scheduling snafu with the referees, according to Cook, who said the officials had Thursday scheduled for the match.
“It was just a minor fix,” Cook said. “We figured it out really quickly. It wasn’t that big of a deal, but it just sucks for the fans that came out and set up.”
Senior goalkeeper David Rosales saved eight shots for the Indians and senior Chase Legorreta scored five goals.
“We were executing plays that we had been practicing for the past couple weeks and they worked well,” Legorreta said. “We went with the game plan and played hard and came out with a lot of energy.
“Burbank-Burroughs games are always really exciting, so we really had a drive to beat this team.”
Burbank’s Johnny Agazaryan tied for a match-high five goals and led a charge in the final frame as the Bulldogs (8-8, 1-5) rallied to pull within five.
Burbank took its only lead, 2-1, with 3:16 left in the first period after a goal by Gevork Kuryan.
The Indians responded with a pair of goals to take a 3-2 lead with 2:07 remaining before Agazaryan tied it at 3 a minute later.
Legorreta scored the go-ahead goal for the 4-3 advantage with 24 seconds left in the quarter.
Bilbuyan tied it at 5 at the 5:25 mark in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs went cold after that. The Indians scored five consecutive goals in the remainder of the half to build a 10-5 lead.
Legorreta scored twice and Nathan Gault-Crabb, Chet Conlan and Xavier Turla each scored once in the quarter.
Gault-Crabb added a pair of goals in the third period as the Indians closed the quarter by outscoring the Bulldogs, 4-3, for a 15-8 advantage.
Burbank nearly rallied back and scored five goals in a 1:39 minute span to close the Burroughs gap to 18-13 with 2:02 remaining.
Agazaryan scored three goals in the five-goal barrage, but Burroughs’ Ryan Jaramillo scored the match’s final goal with 51 seconds left to quell the threat.
Burbank and Burroughs will again face one another in a consolation-round match in the Pacific League Tournament at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arcadia High.