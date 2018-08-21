Weekly Football Preview: Burbank vs. Moorpark

OUTLOOK: It was a dominating effort for Burbank as it opened its season with a lopsided victory in a zero week game. Along with a stifling effort on defense, the Bulldogs revved up their offense with overwhelming results. The offense was paced by senior quarterback Matthew Porras, last season’s co-Pacific League Player of the Year. Porras shredded Monrovia with his arm and his feet. The senior completed 18 of 29 passes for 269 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Porras ran 18 times for 105 yards. Senior Chadz Vang also had a productive game, rushing seven times for 58 yards and catching three balls for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tight end Duncan Smith had four catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. It is the season opener for Moorpark, which plays in the Camino League. The Mustangs are coming off a season in which they went 11-3 and finished 2-1 in league for second place behind Calabasas. The Mustangs advanced to the Division V championship game in 2017, losing to Paraclete, 49-28. The Burbank defense will likely be tested against a high-powered Moorpark offense. Moorpark, ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division III, returns highly successful junior quarterback Blake Sturgill. Last season, Sturgill (6-feet-3, 205 pounds) set a new school record for passing yards in a season with 3,156, throwing for 36 touchdowns. The Mustangs also have a four-star wide receiver in Drake London (6-4), who has committed to USC in football and basketball.