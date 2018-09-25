Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Crescenta Valley; Burbank vs. Pasadena

BURROUGHS VS CRESCENTA VALLEY
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Moyse Field (Glendale High)
RECORDS: The Indians are 1-4, 1-1 in the Pacific League; the Falcons are 5-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Burroughs defeated Glendale, 45-6; Crescenta Valley defeated Pasadena, 47-28
OUTLOOK: Last week’s win was a shot in the arm for the Indians and first-year coach Rand Holdren, who earned his first career victory with Burroughs. Sophomore running back Luke Rogers continued to impress, carrying the ball 24 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns. In limited playing time, senior quarterback Nathan Piper finished eight of 14 passing for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Burroughs dominated play throughout the game and took an early lead, enjoying a 21-0 advantage at halftime. Burroughs is trying to work its way back into the playoffs after missing the postseason the past two seasons. Crescenta Valley enters play tied for first in league with Arcadia after turning back Pasadena. The Falcons received another outstanding effort from quarterback Cole Doyle, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Doyle rushed for 204 yards in 18 carries and three touchdowns. Receiver Colby Rees caught four passes, including two for touchdowns.The Falcons are tops among league teams in least points allowed per game and overall with 75 (15-point average), while Burroughs has allowed 195 (38.8).
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs’ Luke Rogers is the son of Steve Rogers, a standout quarterback at Burbank High from 1979-81, and the cousin of Falcons’ Doyle.
BURBANK VS. PASADENA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pasadena High
RECORDS: Burbank is 2-3, 1-1 in the Pacific League; Pasadena is 3-2, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Pasadena High lost to Crescenta Valley, 47-28; Burbank lost to Arcadia, 45-28
OUTLOOK: Burbank took a big hit in its quest to win a second straight Pacific League championship with the loss last week. Arcadia and Crescenta Valley are the two lone remaining undefeated league teams at 2-0. Burbank had a 14-3 lead against the Apaches in the first quarter. But the Bulldogs couldn’t hold the advantage, surrendering 35 straight points. Burbank benefited from the return of Isaac Glover, who played his first game after being injured in the preseason. The junior running back rushed for 114 yards in 20 carries with two touchdowns, including a late four-yard run. Senior quarterback Matthew Porras threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns and added 85 yards on the ground and senior receiver Duncan Smith had three catches for 118 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown. Pasadena put up a good fight against Crescenta Valley before absorbing the loss. Pasadena received a fine effort from senior quarterback Andreas Solling, who completed 11 of 24 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burbank hasn’t lost to Pasadena since 2011, when it suffered a 27-20 setback.