Weekly Football Previews: Burroughs vs. Crescenta Valley; Burbank vs. Pasadena

OUTLOOK: Last week’s win was a shot in the arm for the Indians and first-year coach Rand Holdren, who earned his first career victory with Burroughs. Sophomore running back Luke Rogers continued to impress, carrying the ball 24 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns. In limited playing time, senior quarterback Nathan Piper finished eight of 14 passing for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Burroughs dominated play throughout the game and took an early lead, enjoying a 21-0 advantage at halftime. Burroughs is trying to work its way back into the playoffs after missing the postseason the past two seasons. Crescenta Valley enters play tied for first in league with Arcadia after turning back Pasadena. The Falcons received another outstanding effort from quarterback Cole Doyle, who completed 21 of 33 passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Doyle rushed for 204 yards in 18 carries and three touchdowns. Receiver Colby Rees caught four passes, including two for touchdowns.The Falcons are tops among league teams in least points allowed per game and overall with 75 (15-point average), while Burroughs has allowed 195 (38.8).