Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Hoover; Burroughs vs. Arcadia

OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs and Tornadoes have suffered similar fates when it comes to success this season in nonleague action, as both opened the campaign with a victory followed by two losses. Burbank began with a win against Monrovia, 45-12, before falling to Moorpark, 44-21, and Hart last week. For Hoover, it notched a win against La Cañada, 13-12, and then lost to Laguna Beach, 42-14, and Campbell Hall, 42-0, in its last contest Aug. 31. This is the Pacific League opener for both teams and Burbank is the defending league champion. It is also a rare game for Burbank on its own campus, as it usually plays at Memorial Field. This will be only the third time in 70 years the Bulldogs will host a football game on campus. The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Matthew Porras, who has completed 40 of 77 passes for 543 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Porras also has 45 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tight end Duncan Smith has 10 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns. The Tornadoes have a solid quarterback in junior Mattis Richard.