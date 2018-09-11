Weekly Football Previews: Burbank vs. Hoover; Burroughs vs. Arcadia

BURBANK VS HOOVER
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Burbank High
RECORDS: The Bulldogs and Tornadoes are both 1-2
LAST WEEK: Burbank lost to Hart, 49-28; Hoover had a bye
OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs and Tornadoes have suffered similar fates when it comes to success this season in nonleague action, as both opened the campaign with a victory followed by two losses. Burbank began with a win against Monrovia, 45-12, before falling to Moorpark, 44-21, and Hart last week. For Hoover, it notched a win against La Cañada, 13-12, and then lost to Laguna Beach, 42-14, and Campbell Hall, 42-0, in its last contest Aug. 31. This is the Pacific League opener for both teams and Burbank is the defending league champion. It is also a rare game for Burbank on its own campus, as it usually plays at Memorial Field. This will be only the third time in 70 years the Bulldogs will host a football game on campus. The Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback Matthew Porras, who has completed 40 of 77 passes for 543 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Porras also has 45 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tight end Duncan Smith has 10 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns. The Tornadoes have a solid quarterback in junior Mattis Richard.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burbank has not lost to Hoover in league play since joining the Pacific League in 2006.
BURROUGHS VS. ARCADIA
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Field (Burroughs High)
RECORDS: The Indians are 0-3; the Apaches are 1-2
LAST WEEK: Burroughs lost to Harvard-Westlake, 39-15; Arcadia had a bye
OUTLOOK: It is the Pacific League opener for both teams. Arcadia is picked by some to be the front-runner for this season’s league championship. The Indians are trying to make their way back to the playoffs after a two-tear absence. Burroughs has struggled at times in losing all three of its nonleague contests, which included setbacks to West Ranch, 54-0, and Canyon Country Canyon, 50-20. In last week’s loss to Harvard-Westlake, senior quarterback Nathan Piper (nine of 18 for 125 yards passing) ran for a one-yard touchdown and threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to junior Ellington Simmons. On defense, senior Thomas Wilson recovered two fumbles. The last time Arcadia played was Aug. 31, which resulted in a 31-27 nonleague loss to Hart. The Apaches also defeated La Salle, 64-0, and lost to Cathedral, 33-10. Arcadia has an accomplished quarterback in junior Dylan Guerra, who has completed 46 of 71 passes for 735 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior running back Damarco Moorer has carried the ball 30 times for 198 yards and two touchdowns.
SOMETHING INTERESTING: Burroughs ranks last among Pacific League teams in points given up per game (47.6), while Arcadia is second in league in points scored (33.6).