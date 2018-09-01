Burroughs football shows improvement in loss to Canyon

BURBANK — It was a definite improvement for the Burroughs High football team.
After being shutout in their first game of the season last week, the Indians showed some life on offense Friday night.
However, Canyon Country Canyon used a big-play offense to roll past host Burroughs, 50-21, in a nonleague game at Memorial Field.
Burroughs (0-2), which lost to West Ranch, 54-0, last week, fell behind, 15-0, midway through the second quarter.
Nathan Piper scored on one-yard quarterback sneak to cut the deficit to 15-7 and score the first touchdown of the season for the Indians.
Piper completed 12 of 24 passes for 79 yards. Luke Rogers led the Indians ground attack with 52 yards in 18 carries.
Aiden Forrester came on in the fourth quarter to provide a spark for Burroughs. Forrester returned an interception 83 yards for a touchdown. After a quick-strike touchdown by the Cowboys, Forrester responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.
“I felt like I did pretty decent running the ball and improved from last week,” Rogers said. “The line did a great job. This is a team game and we're looking to be a little hotter next week.”
After falling behind, 29-7, at halftime the Burroughs defense stiffened in the second half, holding Canyon scoreless in the third quarter. The Indians recovered two fumbles to thwart the Cowboy offense.
Canyon was led by quarterback Aydyn Litz, who threw for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 13-of-23 passsing. Litz also ran for a touchdown.
The Cowboys controlled things on the ground behind Jake Aquaviva who gained 128 yards in 17 carries with one touchdown. Ryan Valdes chipped in with 68 yards in 13 carries.
Canyon scored on its second play from scrimmage on a 50-yard double pass trick play, as Aidan Corcoran caught a pass from wing back Shawn Gallagher.
With 2:50 left in the fourth quarter and Canyon leading, 43-14, the lights went out for 35 minutes before the game could resume.
“Compared to last week this was a huge step forward. It's been tough playing two Foothill League teams, but our kids foght all the way through,” Burroughs first-year coach Rand Holdren said.
“Our guys are focused and acting like a team. Their effort is great and we can take a lot away from this."