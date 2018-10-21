Sweep by Burroughs volleyball puts it in CIF quarterfinals

It was Van Loo’s turn in game three, where the senior rang up seven kills. Burroughs twice built sizable leads only to see the Regal Gryphons fight back. The Indians trailed, 6-5, but then went on a 8-0 run to seize control. The run started with a Van Loo kill, and two points later she put up back-to-back kills followed by a block. However, Notre Dame Academy scored the next four to tighten things up.