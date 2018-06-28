Burbank Junior softball coasts to Section 2 title

TUJUNGA — With a deep and talented lineup, there’s always a possibility that the Burbank Junior All-Stars softball team might put up a crooked number in at least one inning every game.
Burbank has been impressive throughout the Section 2 Tournament, scoring 31 runs in the first two contests. Burbank’s bats were anything but cold during Wednesday’s tournament championship.
Burbank registered 17 hits, including three apiece from Kaitlin Cisneros, Calista Lee and Kaelyn Freed, to roll to a 19-4 four-inning victory against Canyon Country at Tujunga Little League Fields.
Burbank advanced to the State Championship Tournament, which will begin Saturday. Burbank will face the Section 4 representative at 2 p.m. Saturday at Banning Pass Little League in Riverside County.
Burbank posted a 12-7 win against Canyon Country on Monday and didn’t cool off Wednesday.
“It’s a very good lineup that we have and they know what they need to do from top to bottom,” Burbank coach Rocco Buffalino said. “The job today was to go out there and be aggressive and swing the bats well.
“That’s exactly what we did.”
Burbank scored eight runs in the first, seven in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.
Canyon Country took a 1-0 lead in the first on a run-scoring triple by Shelby Sanders.
Then Burbank went to work in its half of the first. Clarisa Robles had a two-run single to give Burbank a 2-1 lead before Lee followed with a two-run double to extend the lead to 4-1.
“We have people at the top of the lineup who know how to get on base and the middle part of the lineup can drive them in,” said Lee, who finished with four runs batted in and two runs. “Each time we get a hot, we feel more relaxed.
“We’re definitely excited about the way we are playing right now and heading into the next tournament.”
Cisneros, the lead-off batter, finished with two hits and scored two runs in the first.
Cisneros had a run-scoring single in the second to give Burbank an 11-2 lead.
“You just want to go out there and make things happen,” said Cisneros, who scored four runs. “Being at the top of the lineup, you just want to see what the pitcher is throwing and then try to find a way to get on base.
“That’s something we want to keep on doing and I’ll just try to set the table.”
Burbank sealed the victory on a run-scoring single by Joselyn Reccelle in the fourth to make it 19-4.
Burbank received two hits each from Robles and Briyana Ampie. Ampie scored three runs.
“We have a good mix of talent and a lot of depth,” Buffolino said. “You definitely need that now and we are tough to beat.”