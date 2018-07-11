Burbank Junior All-Stars earn title shot after thrilling comeback

With Santa Anita, the District 17 representative, holding a 10-9 lead, Burbank went to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Brenton Lewis walked and Aiden Cox (four for five with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored) followed with a double to left-center field that left Lewis on third. An intentional walk to Vasista Dhyasani loaded the bases. Then, Daniel Naria hit a sharp ball to shortstop and Santa Anita tried to get the force at the plate, but the catcher dropped the ball, allowing Lewis to score.